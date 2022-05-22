Teen arrested in Ahmedabad’s Vejalpur with drugs worth Rs 7 lakh

The Ahmedabad police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) unit arrested a 19-year-old with mephedrone (MD) drugs worth Rs 7 lakh in Vejalpur on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused Sohail Mansuri, a resident of Fatehwadi in Ahmedabad, was held by a DCB team near Al-Buruj tower on the Juhapura-Makarba 100 Feet Road in Ahmedabad and he was allegedly in possession of the narcotics at the time.

“Acting on a specific input, the accused was held by a team and we confiscated 71.28 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 7 lakh from him. He told us that he is himself a drug addict and also sells it to people in Fatehwadi, Juhapura and surroundings in the evening hours,” said a senior officer of Ahmedabad DCB.

“He makes small zipper pouches of one gram MD and sells them for Rs 2,000-2,500 each. We have booked the accused under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe is on,” the officer added.

On Thursday, the DCB held a 26-year-old from the Vejalpur area for allegedly possessing mephedrone. Sohil Chauhan, a resident of Sarkhej, was nabbed with 22 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 2.2 lakh. “We had received information that the accused was trying to sell MD drugs near the Mamlatdar office. A team apprehended him and seized the narcotics. He has been booked under the NDPS Act,” an officer with the Ahmedabad DCB had said.