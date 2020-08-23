Technology the most important tool to survive Covid crisis, says Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani

Technology has emerged as the most important tool to survive the Covid-19 crisis, according to Nandan Nilekani, chairman and co-founder, Infosys Limited.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 9th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), Nilekani said, “Technology is now becoming the centre of our world. Thanks to digital technologies such as smart phones, video conferencing, e-commerce, big cloud operations and other online tools, we are able to continue with many of the things as well as work from home.” The even that was held virtually and was streamed live on different social media platforms.

Underlying the revival of technology and expertise during the pandemic, he said, “Another very important aspect is the technology of medicine. Whether it is developing better tests for quicker results or drugs to treat the affected people or creating the vaccines to get us out of this situation permanently, technology is at the heart of it. In some sense, therefore, this crisis has led to the revival of technology and the revival of expertise.”

A total of 455 students were conferred their symbolic degrees virtually at the event. As many as 56 medals and awards were given (25 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 16 medallions) for excellence in various categories.

Advising the students to treat this degree just as a milestone in a journey of life-long learning, Nilekani said, “Just because you got a degree from an IIT, do not conclude that your learning journey is over. Today is a world of continuous life-long learning… you must prepare and commit through your entire professional career to be curious, and learn new things, recognise new patterns, and extract from them. That is what will keep you relevant and useful to the society.”

“I do believe that notwithstanding all the challenges that we face today, there will be many opportunities in the future,” he concluded.

Prof Sudhir K Jain, Director, IITGN, said, “This be a special moment where, though physically apart, we will be together in spirit, thanks to the technology available… In addition to the government-mandated financial assistance, we disbursed more than Rs 5 crore to students as scholarships, fellowships and travel grants during the financial year 2019-20. Our young alumni have also established 10 individual and two group scholarships of Rs 1 lakh each,” Prof Jain said.

A total 154 companies participated in IITGN campus recruitment this year, recruiting 70 per cent of BTech students, while 20 per cent of the graduating students are planning to pursue higher education at various institutions within the country and abroad.

