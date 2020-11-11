Technical snag: Ghogha-Dahej RoPax ferry services suspended for a day

This is the second time the vessel developed a technical glitch on the route.

The Ghogha-Dahej RoPax service, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, was suspended after the vessel ‘Voyage Symphony’ developed a technical snag on Tuesday afternoon.

“Sludge lying unnoticed came up during refuelling and choked up the DG (Diesel Generator) set. The set has already been cleaned within four hours and the ship will be inspected by a certified agency on Wednesday before the services are resumed. So far, we have suspended the services for a day,” Chetan Contractor, chairman of Detox Group that owns the firm managing the ferry services, said.

The DG set powers the air conditioning and the electronic systems of the ferry. On Tuesday, the RoPax ferry had sailed to Ghogha from Hazira. “At Ghogha, the DG sets failed to come online after we had loaded the vessel around 3 pm,” Contractor said. The ferry will resume operations on Thursday, he said.

This is the second time the vessel developed a technical glitch on the route. On November 6, an electronic snag had stalled the vessel mid-sea during a trial.

Ferry operators have decided to curtail the Gogha-Hazira services to two trips a day from the earlier three trips. “The vessel while entering and exiting Hazira port cannot exceed the 1.5 nautical mile speed limit. It takes an hour to enter Hazira and the four-hour journey between the two destinations gets extended. This was not anticipated when we decided to have three trips. So, we have decided to curtail the service to one round trip to ensure punctuality,” Contractor added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.