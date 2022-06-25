scorecardresearch
Technical education: Skill dept, German firm sign MoU

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 25, 2022 2:38:48 am
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File)

The Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department of the Gujarat government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BBZ Arnsberg, Germany, to enhance the level of quality in technical, vocational education and training institutions.

Aiming to enhance the performance of such institutions and creating better job opportunities for their students, the two parties will carry out knowledge sharing, joint workshops, exchange of students and faculty, as well as exchange of ideas for curriculum development.

Principal Secretary Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Anju Sharma, who attended the MoU signing in Germany, said, “Focusing on dual vocational, education and training system, which is very effectively working in Germany, this MoU will help bring in training expertise and best practices with the collaboration of industries to Gujarat.”

