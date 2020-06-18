Teams set up to keep check on farmlands acquired by SSNNL

The road leading to Kevadia village. Bhupendra Rana The road leading to Kevadia village. Bhupendra Rana

Days after the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. (SSNNL) completed the fencing of farmlands it had acquired in 1961 in five villages of Nandod taluka in Narmada district for the purpose of the construction of the dam at its original site, the district administration has formed teams to keep villagers away from the farms as monsoon has set in.

Five teams comprising a deputy collector, a deputy mamlatdar and other clerical staff have been formed to visit the six villages —Kevadia, Vaghadia, Limdi, Gora, Navagam and Kothi — located around the 182 metre tall Statue of Unity, where SSNNL in May fenced lands it had acquired in 1961. The execution of the fencing following the dismissal of the PIL in the Gujarat High Court saw multiple incidents of clashes between villagers and the police.

On Monday, the administration filed a police complaint against two villagers from Gora for allegedly trespassing a land acquired when they began ploughing the field like every year. The complaint filed by Deputy Mamlatdar of Kevadia administration Vipul Makwana against villager Dinesh Tadvi and his tractor driver Chetan Tadvi said they “wilfully trespassed the land” .

Deputy Collector and Administrator of Kevadia, Nikunj Parikh said, “We have formed the teams to keep check on the farmlands as the possession of the land has been recently taken by the SSNNL…. We will take legal action against trespassers..” While Dinesh Tadvi refused to comment, another villager from Kevadia, Soma Tadvi, said, “The villagers have no source of income without farming. When the monsoon sets in, we plough our fields to begin sowing crops like tuver (pigeon peas) and maize.”

