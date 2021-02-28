Team leaves for Jalore to arrest husband of 23-year-old who died in Sabarmati

Ayesha got married to Aarif, a private supervisor of mining, on July 6, 2018. However, due to alleged physical and mental harassment by Aarif, Ayesha was living at her residence in Vatva since March 10, 2020.

Three days after 23-year-old Ayesha Banu Makrani recorded a video message and ended her life by jumping into the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad allegedly after harassment by her husband Aarif Khan Gafurji from Jalore in Rajasthan, a police team has been dispatched to arrest him.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Ravindra Patel, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 1, Ahmedabad city, said, “After the FIR has been lodged against the victim’s husband, a team has been dispatched today for Jalore in Rajasthan.”

Ayeesha's father said that he had paid Rs 1.5 lakh in dowry to the Aarif on January 26, 2020.

Ayesha Banu, a resident of Almina Park in Vatva of Ahmedabad, was an employee of ICICI Bank mutual funds division and was a final year student of MA in Economics in SV Commerce College at Relief Road in Ahmedabad.

On February 25 afternoon, Ayesha recorded a two-minute video in which she made an emotional appeal to her father Liyaqat Ali Makrani requesting not to pursue a domestic violence case against her husband and said she was “granting freedom to Aarif” before jumping into Sabarmati river.

After her body was recovered in the evening, police initially lodged an accidental death report. However, after the video message surfaced, her husband Aarif was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 306 for abetment to suicide at Sabarmati Riverfront West police station.

Ayeesha’s father said that he had paid Rs 1.5 lakh in dowry to the Aarif on January 26, 2020. Even in 2019, an FIR was lodged against Aarif and his parents at Vatva police station for domestic violence after Ayesha had alleged that she was beaten up at her in-law’s place in Jalore for dowry.

Police also got call detail records (CDR) of Ayesha Banu, which shows that on February 25, she had a 72-minute conversation with Aarif before she took the extreme step. Ayesha also had a conversation with her parents for five minutes in which the latter are heard pleading to her to not take the extreme step.

“We have sent the phone of victim along with CDR details in a CD to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for tests,” said a police officer at Sabarmati River Front West PS.

According to Ayesha’s father, “She was happy after she got a job.” He added that she joined for work just a month ago.

“She was a brilliant student and her MA course was supposed to get over by April-May this year. Due to lockdown, she was not able to attend any classes in 2020 when I suggested her to try for a job… She got it on merit. After she joined work, for the first time in two years, she was genuinely happy. Her employers said she was brilliant at her job,” said Ali.