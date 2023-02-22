Teaching Gujarati in schools: HC disposes of PIL after govt assurance

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday disposed of a public interest litigation seeking mandatory teaching of Gujarati language in all schools, following the state government’s assurance that it will ensure the strict implementation of its 2018 circular mandating the same.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Sandeep Bhatt further suggested that the state may consider a statute, although the ultimate wisdom lies with the legislative.

“According to this court, unless there’s some mechanism for stricter implementation of the GR coupled with some sanctions, there will be a tendency to evade it. The state can deliberate upon it and decide the same,” the court said.

The PIL moved by the NGO Matrubhasha Abhiyan and five trustees of the NGO has sought implementation of a government resolution of April 13, 2018 in “true letter and spirit” by making Gujarati language a mandatory subject in all schools in the state from Class 1 to 8.

The state submitted before the court Wednesday that barring a few schools, almost all schools are teaching Gujarati as a compulsory language, and the schools not teaching it have assured to incorporate compulsory Gujarati education from the upcoming academic session.

The state further submitted that to implement the policy in line with the state’s GR of 2018 mandating Gujarati language teaching in primary classes in all schools, a revised NOC proforma has been devised incorporating the said condition as part of the NOC. The state added that in case of non-compliance, the schools may face cancellation of NOCs.