Gujarat: Teachers discuss their problems at ‘Mokla Mane’ interaction with CM

Teachers who were awarded on the occasion of Teachers’ Day had an interaction with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during his monthly ‘Mokla Mane’ (with an open mind) event at his official residence in Gandhinagar, and spoke about various issues ranging from how they should be relieved of ‘extra jobs’ and allowed more freedom at work, and why the burgeoning of private schools must be curbed, apart from discussing the health issues of students and infrastructure issues at government schools. They even expressed fears about ‘over-engagement’ with technology.

Rupani told the teachers that the motive of the government was to make its state-run schools more attractive and not to place curbs on private schools, and that technology was needed to enable accountability in the system.

One teacher from Amreli, Ravjibhai Kacha, said, “It would be good if every teacher is allowed to engage in only teaching and no other job”, to which Rupani said that a school should not be only about curriculum. Addressing the complaint about extra jobs, he explained that election duty was assigned by the Election Commission and was beyond the state government’s control, and that the government hosted only about four events engaging teachers. But he said he would address the issue and ‘try not to engage teachers in unnecessary tasks”.

One secondary school male teacher from Bhavnagar, addressing principal secretary Vinod Rao, who had made a presentation on the education department’s new initiatives, said, “I am from the secondary section, but I am in touch with primary teachers…Now every teacher is afraid of you…I feel that while strict action should be taken against errant teachers, disciplined ones should be allowed to work freely.”

Another male teacher from Patan told Rupani how he feared the new system would keep them busy dealing with technology rather than teaching, to which the CM said, “This is not to do with teaching, it is to do with a system and teachers should cooperate.”

He supported the use of technology, saying, “We all know how bad the teachers’ attendance was, and secondly, we need to worry about children’s absence as well. We cannot leave it saying ‘children are not coming’. Therefore I want full-fledged use of technology. Once this is successful, I want to employ it in every department.”

One teacher from Amreli, Mahendra Joshi, recounted how five of the class of 17 students in the forest area of the district had not attended school for three months because of bad roads between the school and their habitat – the Khajuri ness. “Even our vehicle broke down at three places on this road. We eventually made arrangements for a vehicle to bring them to school,” Joshi said.

One teacher from Bharuch, Parimalsinh Yadav spoke about how children have low grasping power in classrooms as they are distracted in this age of television and mobile phones. Rupani replied that the government had signed up with an NGO to correct this problem and that a pilot project was already on in a school in Surat district. He said, “We are bringing about a system where a child of 4-5 years old would be able to speak at least three foreign languages.”

Dipak Pandya, from a Bhavnagar school, wanted teachers to be allowed more freedom to be involved in research activity, and a woman teacher from Kanodar school in Banaskantha said that teachers be allowed more “freedom (moklash) to work”.

Rupani assured the teachers that the technology that was being employed was “not to harass teachers, but the atmosphere has been spoilt by 2-5 per cent of teachers who are errant. We have to be strict with them’.