Teachers’ Day award for students scoring over 75%

For the first time, the state government’s Education Department will award the ‘Pratibhashali Vidyarthi’ to students who have scored 75 per cent and above in classes V, VI and VII, on September 5, in addition to awarding teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The students will be awarded for scoring the required percentage — in the subjects of Gujarati, Maths and Science — for the year-end exams of the 2018-’19 session.

“We want more children to qualify next year by scoring over 75 per cent and intend to make the Pratibhashali Vidyarthi Puraskaar an annual feature,” Principal Secretary of the eduction department, Vinod Rai, said.

A total of 30,878 students will be receiving the award. Of these, over 24,048 are from class V, 2,549 from class VI and 4,281 from class VII.

Among the districts, the highest number of student recipients are from Banaskantha district (2,464), followed by Mehsana (2,112), Rajkot (1,683), Sabarkantha (1,393) and Bhavnagar (1,178).

Speaking about initiatives launched in the past year, Rao said, “A uniform timetable, centralised question papers, external supervisors in each schools, centralised evaluation of answer sheets and data entry of results of 40 lakh students were ensured both in October, 2018 and April, 2019.”

He added, “Last year was also the first time we started centralised sessional and annual exams by the Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training — from classes III to VIII — for which 40 lakh children appeared.”