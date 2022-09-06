Teachers’ body presses for demands, ‘issues shouldn’t affect work’, says Minister Trivedi

Gujarat Cabinet Minister Rajendra Trivedi Monday requested teachers in Vadodara to ensure that their “issues with the government” should not stop them from “imparting sincere values” to the students”.

His response came after the Vadodara teachers’ association pressed for their demands before him and Vadodara Mayor Keyur Rokadia at the Vadodara Municipal School Board’s Teachers’ Day event.

Representatives of the association took to the dais to put forth their demand for the implementation of 4200-grade pay, the old pension scheme, equal pay, sparing teachers from additional burdens unrelated to academics and other grievances.

The association also asked the elected representatives present at the venue to provide Rs 500 per student in schools run by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Speaking from the dais, Vadodara President of Rashtriya Shikshak Mahasangh, Krunal Suthar said, “We are putting forth our demands before the elected representatives here… We have been making representations in this matter in Gandhinagar for over eight months.”

“As per resolutions in 1994 and 1996, the 4200-grade pay had been suspended. But can’t this resolution be changed now? Some teachers get the grade pay and some don’t… The real tribute to teachers would be to allow them to be free of all other burdens and concentrate on imparting lessons in a classroom… Would any leader here be able to give us any assurance?” Suthar further said.

Representative of the Teachers’ Association, Pinakin Patel said, “The purpose of celebrating Teachers’ Day is to ensure that teachers are not sad… But here, we have an agitation going on for the implementation of the old pension scheme. Mayor Keyur Rokadia has been our School Board Chairman and so has Rajendra Trivedi but why have our questions not been answered yet? Teachers in corporation areas are not given 4200-grade pay although they are the high merit teachers as compared to those working in remote areas, but they do get grade pay. We are not against them getting it, but we are asking for it to be uniformly implemented. We are asking for the old pension scheme because under the new pension scheme, retired teachers get up to Rs 2500 as a pension. Even today, one can of 15litre oil costs Rs 3000 currently. When the teachers retire, what will be the cost of the oil can?”

Advertisement

Patel and Suthar maintained that the teachers were preparing a memorandum to submit to the government later this week, following which, they would initiate an agitation.

Trivedi, who later addressed the gathering, assured the teachers that he agreed with their demand for not being given any non-academic works and said he will carry their message to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

Invoking the example of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and said, “When Dr. Radhakrishnan was offered a post in India, he chose to return from Oxford, where he had a high-paying job, to be able to do something for India… Teaching is one profession, which is not of taking but of giving… If there is knowledge, there is character building and thereby nation building…”

Trivedi urged teachers to not let disagreement with government policies affect their work.

“Each teacher present here has a definitive role in building the character of students… Schools are Rashtramandir (national temple) and the teachers are its Pujari (priests). The government’s responsibility is to educate everyone and teachers are the medium to fulfill this and it shows their love towards the country,” he said.