Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Teacher in Anand dies by suicide: Police

The Anand town police has registered a case of accidental death and begun a probe to ascertain the reason for the woman taking the extreme step.

Police said the teacher had reported to work as usual and also completed her day's work.
The Anand city police is investigating the alleged suicide of a 42-year-old teacher who consumed poison while returning from her school Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the teacher, Kokila Parmar, a resident of Jitodia village in Anand and a teacher attached to the Anklav government primary school, herself informed her husband, Arvind Parmar—also a government primary teacher—that she had consumed poison minutes before breathing her last.

Parmar and the couple’s 18-year-old son rushed to the spot near the Charutar Petrol Pump near Anand town from where Kokila had called her husband. They found her in a deteriorating condition and rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Anand town police has registered a case of accidental death and begun a probe to ascertain the reason for the woman taking the extreme step. Police said the teacher had reported to work as usual and also completed her day’s work.

“The family has not mentioned any known reason for the teacher taking the extreme step… She did not seem to have any family problems or marital discord as her family has not come forward to make any complaints. There was no suicide note found on her person. A detailed post-mortem report is awaited,” said Police Inspector HR Brahmabhatt of Anand town police.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 19:22 IST
