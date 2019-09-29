Teacher attacked by students’ parents: 300 schools in Surat to remain closed tomorrow

Three hundred self-financed schools in Surat will remain closed Monday to protest against the attack on a teacher by the parents of a student on Thursday. On Wednesday, Jigar Lakhani, a Class 12 student at Asha Deep School at Simada in Surat, was questioned by his teacher Vipul Gajera for shouting in the school toilet. The teacher had also scolded and slapped him after which Lakhani abused Gajera, police said.

The next day, Lakhani’s parents and relatives came to the school and thrashed Gareja with wooden sticks. Other teachers and the school principal, Vipul Umrethiya, were also beaten up when they tried to intervene. The school trustee Mahesh Ramani also reached the school and took Gajera to a hospital where he was given treatment and later discharged. Both the parties have lodged complaint against each other. A video of the incidents has gone viral on social media. Some of the students have also taken to Facebook to garner support for Gajera.

On Saturday, self-financed school association of Surat called a meeting where it was decided that all the schools will remain closed Monday to condemn the attack. Talking to The Sunday Express, Self-financed School Association president Savjibhai Hun said, “All our members condemn the incident. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated. All the members agreed to keep their school closed on Monday. We will also make representation to Surat district collector Dhaval Patel demanding strict legal actions against the accused. A message should be sent to the public.”

Asha Deep School trustee Mahesh Ramani said, “We have decided to suspend Gajera for a month for slapping Lakhani. Having said that, the way Lakhani’s family thrashed Gajera was inhuman. We have the entire footage of both the incidents and we have given it to the police.”

Sarthana police inspector R M Sarode said, “Both the parties have lodged complaints against each other. We also have CCTV footage. The students and his parents and relatives are absconding. We have also called Gajera to record his statements. Action will be taken accordingly.”