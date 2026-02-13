Tea seller shot at in Ahmedabad days after argument, 3 booked

Muddassar Ahmedkhan Mansoor Ahmedkhan Pathan suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and filed a complaint at Vejalpur police station while under treatment at Sola Civil Hospital.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadFeb 13, 2026 10:06 PM IST
Fatehwadi area, Ahmedabad, Muddassar Ahmedkhan Mansoor Ahmedkhan Pathan,The incident took place at 1:30 am on Friday, police said.
Three persons who were involved in an argument with a tea stall owner in the Fatehwadi area of Ahmedabad five days ago, returned to the spot and one of them allegedly opened fire, shooting at him in the leg, police said on Friday.

Police identified the injured person as Muddassar Ahmedkhan Mansoor Ahmedkhan Pathan, 41, who earlier asked the accused to move away from the front portion of his stall.

Pathan suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and filed a complaint at Vejalpur police station while under treatment at Sola Civil Hospital. The incident took place at 1:30 am on Friday, police said.

Pathan runs a tea shop in Ahmedabad’s Fatehwadi area. The FIR stated that five days ago, a man known to him only as Arbaaz, and two of his friends, were standing near his stall. Pathan said he asked his friend, Fakir Mohammad Diwan, to ask the men to move away from the stall premises.

This led to an argument between Diwan and the three men. The men soon left but before that allegedly threatened to kill Pathan.

Then, around 1:30 am on February 13, the three men again reached Pathan’s tea stall but this time, the FIR stated,   Arbaaz had a gun in his hand while his two friends had knives held in their hands.

The men then began hurling abuses at Pathan, asked about the whereabouts of Diwan and threatened to kill them both. Arbaaz then fired two shots from his weapon, one of which hit Pathan’s foot and the other missed him entirely.

By this time, people started gathering and so three men fled.

Pathan was taken to Sola Civil Hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound and the police reached there on the basis of the medico-legal case that was registered.

The three accused were booked under BNS sections for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and criminal intimidation, as well as under the Arms Act, police said. A search is on for the accused, they added.

Live Blog
