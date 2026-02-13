Tea seller shot at in Ahmedabad days after argument, 3 booked

The incident took place at 1:30 am on Friday, police said.

Three persons who were involved in an argument with a tea stall owner in the Fatehwadi area of Ahmedabad five days ago, returned to the spot and one of them allegedly opened fire, shooting at him in the leg, police said on Friday.

Police identified the injured person as Muddassar Ahmedkhan Mansoor Ahmedkhan Pathan, 41, who earlier asked the accused to move away from the front portion of his stall.

Pathan suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and filed a complaint at Vejalpur police station while under treatment at Sola Civil Hospital. The incident took place at 1:30 am on Friday, police said.