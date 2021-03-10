TCS top recruiter in third cluster of final placement

14 job offers by TCS was followed by Ola Cabs with six. (File)

Tata Consultancy Services, extended the highest number of offers to students of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) during its third cluster of final placement process for its flagship postgraduate programme (PGP) Class of 2021.

The third cluster comprised six cohorts, which included analytics and IT, consulting, BFSI, consumer tech, core manufacturing and infrastructure, government enterprises and pharma and healthcare.

While analytics and IT consulting firms rolled out the highest number of offers, followed by BFSI, 14 job offers by TCS was followed by Ola Cabs with six (including pre-placement offers).

Among regular recruiters, several new recruiters also participated this year, including Navi, Eversana, and Indxx Capital. Also, the final placement process for the PGP–FABM (Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management) batch of 2019-21 was conducted for the batch. A total of 32 companies participated in the final placements 2021.

The students also opted for opportunities with different start-ups in the AgriTech, e-commerce and retail domain such as DealShare, Agri10x, Intello Labs, Ninjacart, DeHaat and Fresh VnF.