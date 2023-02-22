TCS makes highest number of offers in IIM placements

Tata Consultancy Services in Analytics and IT consulting cohort rolled out the highest number of offers, 15, including pre placement offers, at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA).

The IIMA conducted Cluster 3 of the final placement process for the PGP Class of 2023 on Monday.

The BFSI cohort rolled out the second-highest offers. Many new recruiters participated this year across cohorts, including cult.fit, Finarb Consulting, and Javis. There were numerous dream applications for cluster 3, reinforcing the candidate-recruiter fit that the cluster-cohort system offers.

The third cluster comprised eight cohorts, which included Analytics and IT Consulting, BFSI, Consumer Tech, Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure, Enterprise Tech, Education Tech, Logistics, and Government Enterprises.

IIM Ahmedabad has successfully completed its Final Placement Process 2023. Firms from multiple domains participated across the three clusters in the Final Placements.