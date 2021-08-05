TCGL invites bids to develop facilities at Dholavira on priority

After the UNESCO conferred the tag of World Heritage Site on Dholavira, the Harappan-era archeological site in Kutch district, the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) has invited bids for the development of tourist facilities such as accommodation, cafeteria and tourist lounge near the site.

The TCGL has taken up the project on priority after the site was conferred with the coveted status. Advertisement has been issued and a pre-bid conference is scheduled on August 11.

A top official of TCGL said, “We have a property near Dholavira which is very old and cannot be used. We have invited the bids for the development of tourist facilities at the spot near Dholavira in Kutch… The plan of developing tourist facilities at Dholavira was already there. But it has gone up in priority after Dholavira was accorded the World Heritage Site status by UNESCO,” the official added.

As per the Request for Proposal (RFP) document, the site for the development of tourist facilities is a land parcel located in close vicinity to the famous archeological site at Khadir bet of Bhachau taluka of Kutch district. The essential facilities under the Rs 5-crore project include accommodation facility (at least 10 rooms/cottages/huts/tents), cafeteria, tourist lounge/recention center and parking.

It also reads, “Looking at limited time for onset of tourist season, for the first year, bidder will be required to create temporary infrastructure facilities by November 2021. From second year, minimum facilities shall have to be of permanent nature.”

Dholavira was accorded the world heritage site status last month. UNESCO described Dholavira as an ancient city, which is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the third to mid-second millennium BCE.

After Champaner, Rani ki Vav and the walled city area of Ahmedabad, Dholavira is the fourth site from Gujarat to gain the tag. Located on Khadir island in the Great Rann of Kutch (GRK) in Bhachau taluka of Kutch district, Dholavira is around 210 km east of district headquarters Bhuj.