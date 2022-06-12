Tax evasion: SGST dept raids 17 hotels, resorts in Sasan-Gir

The State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department conducted searches on multiple locations including 17 hotels and resorts in and around Sasan-Gir lion sanctuary and the offices of two booking agents operating out of Ahmedabad and found Rs 11.97 crore of income without proper tax compliance.

The hotels and resorts in Sasan-Gir were found to have projected lower room tariff, missing accounts of services provided, and paid tax under lower slabs, stated an official statement from the department on Saturday.

The department asked erring hotels and resorts to pay Rs 3.04 crore which included pending tax and penalties, and has already recovered Rs 2.14 crore, The department is still investigating documents seized from two other resorts.