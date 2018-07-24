Tax collection up 12%, Guj IT dept issues refund orders worth Rs 2,450 crore

The e-assessment pilot project showed 5,883 e-assessments as on March 2018 in Gujarat. Express photo by Vasant Prabhu The e-assessment pilot project showed 5,883 e-assessments as on March 2018 in Gujarat. Express photo by Vasant Prabhu

The income-tax department in Gujarat has issued refund orders worth Rs 2,450 crore so far, which is 18.7 per cent higher than orders worth Rs 1,750 crore issued by this time the previous year, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Asha Agarwal said on Monday. Refund growth was 40 per cent, while collection growth was 12 per cent, she added.

Addressing reporters on Monday to mark Income Tax Day (July 24), Agarwal said that collection in 2018-19 was Rs 55,571 crore, 14.7 higher than previous budget target. She said the collection as on March 2018 was Rs 46,800 crore compared to Rs 39,901 crore collected by March 2017, a hike of 17.3 per cent. This year till July 20, gross collection was Rs 9,781 crore (12.2 per cent up).

The e-assessment pilot project showed 5,883 e-assessments as on March 2018 in Gujarat. Inspired by this, the government has decided that April 2018 onward all assessments would be through e-assessments, she said. Gujarat had 10,03,331 return filers by March this year (all-India number being 57,16,287). For tax default, 345 prosecutions were launched this year for tax evasion or late filing or concealment, she said. Court complaints are filed followed by prosecution.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App