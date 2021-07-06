scorecardresearch
Monday, July 05, 2021
Tauktae relief package: Gujarat CM felicitated for providing aid to fishermen

The release also quoted vice-president of All India Fishermen Association in Gujarat Veljibhai Masani as saying that due to timely action of the state government, 300 fishermen were brought to safety before the cyclone hit the coast and that within a month of announcement of the relief package, all the affected fishermen got it.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
July 6, 2021 12:25:43 am
On the occasion, office bearers of other fishermen bodies like Jafrabad Boat Association, Okha Boat Association, were also present.

Various fishermen community leaders of Gujarat felicitated Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for the relief package of Rs 105 crore the government announced for losses sustained by the fishermen due to Tauktae cyclone that hit the Saurashtra coast in May, said a government release Monday.

Office bearers of All India Fishermen Association’s Gujarat chapter felicitated Rupani by giving him a memento. On the occasion, office bearers of other fishermen bodies like Jafrabad Boat Association, Okha Boat Association, were also present.

