Tauktae makes landfall; rain, wind batter coastal Gujarat

Uneasy calm before storm: Fishing boats anchored at Veraval harbour on Monday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat a little after 8 pm on Monday as it crossed the state’s coast close to east of Diu, with very high velocity winds and very heavy rainfall battering the coastal areas.

Nearly 2 lakh persons were evacuated till Monday afternoon. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stated that maximum people have been evacuated from along the coastal belt Saurashtra and Kutch.

The India Meteorological department (IMD) stated that it would take nearly four hours to complete the landfall process. “The forward sector of the eye is entering into the land while the outer cloud band lies over Saurashtra. The current intensity near the centre of 160-170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph’, the IMD’s bulletin issued at 9.30 pm stated.

“As the cyclone passes between Diu and Una and expected to complete the process by 1 am Tuesday, no disruption to any Covid hospital has been reported so far from anywhere in the state,” the CM stated in a press briefing post the cyclone made a landfall.

As many as 44 NDRF teams are currently deployed across the state along with 11 SDRF teams. An action plan has been made and districts such as Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Junagdh, Porbandar, Bharych, Anand and Botad have been put on high alert.

As many as 2,00,458 persons people have been evacuated from 840 villages of 18 districts to 2045 safer shelter homes, till Monday evening, of which 1.25 lakh are from highest affected districts of Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar.