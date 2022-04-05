Tata power venture: 300-MW solar project commissioned in Dholera

Tata Power Renewables Energy Ltd (TPREL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power has commissioned a 300-MW (Megawatt) project in Dholera in Gujarat, which the company described as “India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system”.

The project will generate 774 million units of power annually. Along with this, it will reduce carbon emission by approximately 7,04,340 metric tonnes per year.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, stated, “Commissioning of India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system of 300 MW Solar plant at Dholera in Gujarat within the set timelines is a proud moment for Tata Power. Our technical expertise and project execution skills will further solidify our position in the solar EPC space and help India lead the way in renewable energy growth.”

The single-axis solar tracker systems track the sun from east to west while rotating on a single point. The installation entails 8,73,012 Monocrystalline PV Modules. The total area used for the installation is 1,320 acre divided into six different plots of 220 acres each.

“The weather conditions at the site during the construction period were unpredictable due to very heavy rains leading to the 33 KV cable trench being submerged in water. However, with the help of floaters, the execution team laid HT Cables at the location,” the company said in a statement.

“Precast ballasts were also used to lay power cables 500 mm above the ground instead of conventional underground laying. Despite the challenges like weather, machinery, and manpower movement, the project was commissioned successfully,” it added.

With the addition of 300 MW, the renewables capacity for Tata Power will now be 3,400 MW with 2,468 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind.