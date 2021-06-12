Tata Motors supplies 25 ambulances to Gujarat government

Tata Motors will phase-wise supply the remaining 90 ambulance shells, as per the contract. (Representative Image)

Having won the bid to supply 115 Tata Winger ambulances to Gujarat, Tata Motors recently supplied 25 ambulances to the Health Department, an official release stated here on Friday.

The official vehicle inducting ceremony was held in Gandhinagar earlier this month and was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

The 25 Tata Winger ambulances are equipped with basic life support and will be deployed for the aid of patients in the city.

Tata Motors won the bid for the order under the Government e-Marketplace, and the vehicles are designed for patient transport as per AIS 125 Part 1.

Tata Motors will phase-wise supply the remaining 90 ambulance shells, as per the contract.