Gujarat: Tata Motors signs LTS with its Sanand union

Tata Motors in Sanand signed another Long-Term Wage Settlement (LTS) with its union for a period of three years ending July 2024, that included a special additional increase in the salary and a performance linked scheme, which a release from the company said, had been “well received by the union”.

The earlier and the first five-year LTS signed with the Tata Motors Sanand Union ended September 2020, which was after workers at the plant went on strike in 2016 for a month, demanding higher wages. The agreement was signed following an 18-month-long negotiation process.

The total wage allotted is Rs 8,800 for three years with a 62%, 20% and 18% amount accruing every year and a “special additional increase” of Rs 1,800.

Ravindra Kumar, president and chief human resource officer, said in a statement, that the workers had been “very co-operative and have supported the company during this pandemic time”.

He said the company aimed to achieve “higher and challenging productivity levels with the HPeV (hours per equivalent vehicle)”.