Tata Motors signs agreement to take over Ford’s Sanand plant, absorb workers

Tata Motors Ltd and Ford India Private Ltd have signed an agreement with the Gujarat government to buy a Ford manufacturing plant in the state’s Sanand to strengthen its position in the passenger and electric vehicles space. Under the agreement, all land, buildings, and vehicle assembly plant of Ford at Sanand will be handed over to Tata Motors and Ford will continue to manufacture its engines at the same site.

A statement from the Gujarat government Monday regarding the agreement said that Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, will also absorb all Ford workers. Tata Motors will not only take control of all the 460 acres of Ford’s car manufacturing plant, and will lease out land for engine manufacturing to it. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Currently, Ford’s assembly plant occupies 350 acres, while the engine plant stands on 110 acres.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “This MoU further reinforces our commitment to the state by creating more employment and business opportunities. Rising customer preference for passenger and electric vehicles made by Tata Motors has led to a multi-fold growth for the company over the past few years. This potential transaction will support expansion of capacity, thus securing future growth and opportunity to further strengthen our position in the passenger and electric vehicles space.”

The agreement is a huge win-win situation for Tata Motors that not only has a car manufacturing plant adjoining the Ford Motors unit near Bol GIDC at Sanand, but also manufactures electric vehicles at Sanand. According to senior officials, only a boundary wall divides the campuses of the two car manufacturing plants.

The Gujarat government also said that the agreement was finalised within 90 days and has halted the possible job loss that would have happened due to the closure of the Ford Motors plant. According to the state government, the Ford Motors plant provided direct employment to 3,043 workers and indirect employment to an estimated 20,000 people.

During the agreement signed at Gandhinagar in presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Tata Motors Shailesh Chandra and Ford India transformation officer and country head, Bala Sundaram were also present.

Ford Motors had signed a State Support Agreement with the Gujarat government in 2011 for commissioning the plant at Sanand. Ford is the second US-based car manufacturer to exit Gujarat after General Motors ended car manufacturing operations at Halol in 2017 after 21 years. The Halol plant was later taken over by Shanghai-based MG Motors.