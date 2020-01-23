Task force rescues 29 child labourers in Surat

29 child labourers were rescued from zardozi units in Udhana and Anjana areas of Surat. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Representational) 29 child labourers were rescued from zardozi units in Udhana and Anjana areas of Surat. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Representational)

In a joint operation by the Surat district child labour task force, which includes the Labour department, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell and the city police, 29 child labourers were rescued from zardozi units in Udhana and Anjana areas of Surat, a statement said on Wednesday.

The joint operation was carried out on Tuesday. “Child labour is not acceptable and it is our collective responsibility to stop it. As a step in this direction, instead of four raids per month, we are now conducting two raids every week in all districts of the state. The focus is not on just carrying out raids and meeting the target, but to rescue child labourers and also to rehabilitate the rescued children,” said Vipul Mittra, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour and Employment department.

