Authorities threatening to demolish our shops if not vaccinated: Tapi villagers

Residents of Pankhri village in Uchhal taluka of Tapi district gave a memorandum to the district collector alleging that the staff of mamlatdar office and police officers were threatening to “demolish their shops if they did not take the Covid-19 vaccine”.

Bhikhiben Gamit who runs a tea shop on the roadside near NH 53, said in the memorandum , “We are earning money to run our family. On Thursday, the Uchhal mamlatdar office staff and police teams came to our place and told us to get vaccinated first or else they will not be allowed to do business. When the shopkeepers replied that they will not get vaccinated, the officials demanded documents of our land from us and also threatened to get our shops demolished”.

Gamit, told The Indian Express, “Nobody can force us to get vaccinated… The police had mamlatdar office staff are pressuring us. We have complained about this to Collector R J Halani.”

Tapi collector R J Halani said, “We have got the application and we are looking in it. We also explained the shop keepers that vaccination will help them to protect from Covid-19.