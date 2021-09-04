Tapi: Two cops arrested for ‘accepting’ bribe of Rs 50,000

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained a circle police inspector (CPI) and a police sub-inspector (PSI) at Vyara in Tapi for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on Friday.

According to ACB officials, Pravin Makwana, CPI, Grade 2 and Pratik Amin, PSI, Grade 3 were allegedly caught by the ACB in a trap, accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 at the CPI office in Vyara of Tapi on Friday.

“In this case, the complainant had a friend who had an FIR lodged against her at Valod police station in Tapi in a land related matter. The complainant had approached the Gujarat High Court with a petition to quash the FIR. The HC had put a stay and demanded a report from the investigating officer Pravin Makwana,” said an official of Gujarat ACB.

“In order to send a favourable report to the HC, the accused cops had demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe which was supposed to be paid in instalments of Rs 50,000 in the next 15 days. The complainant then approached us and a trap was set on Friday and the two accused were caught red handed accepting the bribe,” said the official added.