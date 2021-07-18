‘Tantric’ who duped Ahmedabad resident of Rs 94 lakh booked

"Yagyik told me that he is a student of Kashmiri Bapu in Junagadh and he can help me through ‘tantra mantra’,” said Jigyesh in his complaint.

Police have started investigation after an Ahmedabad-based resident lost Rs 94 lakh in a fraud by a tantric who allegedly promised him much higher returns on his “investment” using practises of “tantra mantra”.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Satellite police station against Hitesh Yagyik, a native of Pethapur in Gandhinagar, who allegedly took Rs 94 lakh in cash and gold from the family members of Jigyesh Mahoravala, a resident of Satellite, for the past five years.

“Around 2010, I came in contact with Hitesh Yagyik who claimed to be into ‘jyotishi’… since my financial condition was not good, I sought his help. Yagyik told me that he is a student of Kashmiri Bapu in Junagadh and he can help me through ‘tantra mantra’,” said Jigyesh in his complaint.

“From 2016, he claimed that he is building an ashram at Rapar in Kutch and demanded money from me. He also claimed that he can get me 50,000 acres of saline land in Kutch from a person at cheap rate so that I can later sell it later to big companies. He lured me with promises of rich dividends and I transferred Rs 89 lakh to him through the bank accounts of my self, my parents and my siblings,” the complainant added.

“Then he demanded the gold and silver jewellery kept in our homes for ‘shuddhi’ (purification) process claiming that soon I will see money ‘raining’. I gave him my three scooters valued at Rs 1 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh for shuddhi process but didn’t get anything in return… In March 2021, he met me in Ahmedabad and told me that his financial condition is not good and he will not be able to return me my money. He eventually stopped attending my calls,” said Jigyesh.

Taking cognisance, police booked Hitesh under Indian Penal Code sections 420 for fraud and 406 for criminal breach of trust.