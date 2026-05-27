Taluka panchayat polls: BJP retains Netrang as Congress’s surprise ‘shocks’ AAP

It may be noted that in the previous elections, too, the BJP had won seven seats but got to the figure of nine with the support of the Bharatiya Tribal Party and the Congress.

An impasse over the control of the Netrang taluka panchayat in Bharuch has come to an end with the Congress pulling a surprise.

Even after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won the most eight seats in the 16-member body, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Magan Vasava was elected to the post of president with the support of the lone winner from the Congress, on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The death of a winning member from the AAP had resulted in a tie between the AAP and the BJP in Netrang, with both parties ending up with seven winners each. At such a time, the Congress’s Nayna Prajapati emerged as a kingmaker, and she will now assume the role of vice-president.