Taluka panchayat polls: After member’s death, Congress holds key to ending AAP-BJP impasse in Bharuch

Gunvant and seven other AAP candidates were taken to a resort in Maharashtra’s Shahada, which neighbours Netrang, on May 1, amid fears of horse trading by the BJP, the Dediapada MLA said, adding the elected members had complained that the BJP and its workers were pressuring them for support.

The death of a winning taluka panchayat member has put both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on edge in Bharuch’s Netrang, where the former had won the highest eight seats in the recent local body polls.

As things stand, the AAP and the BJP now have seven winning candidates each for the 16-member body of the tribal district. As such, both parties are vying to get the support of the lone Congress winning candidate to break the deadlock, their leaders said.

Gunvant Vasava, 62, who won from the Bilothi seat in Netrang on an AAP ticket, died at Surat’s Universal Hospital on Wednesday, days after he fell in a bathroom at a resort in Maharashtra’s Shahada on May 2, the AAP’s Gujarat working president Chaitar Vasava said.