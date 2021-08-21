Take strict action to open encroached government lands: Ahmedabad collector to officials

Ahmedabad District Collector Sandip Sagale on Saturday instructed district officials to take “strict actions” to open government lands so that “no one dares to illegally occupy government lands in future,” according to a state government press release.

The collector was heading a Ahmedabad district coordination meeting.

The issue of pollution in Sabarmati river was also taken up during the meeting, for which Sagale reportedly also directed Gujarat Pollution Control Board officials to meet and form a working plan for the same within the next 15 days and urged the officials to coordinate with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials for the same, so as to resolve the issue.

Prant officials have also been directed by the collector to commence taluka coordination meetings to address issues raised by citizens, starting next month.

Other issues discussed during the meeting include providing state transport facilities to interior parts of the district, land and water pollution, and preparation for a possible third wave of Covid-19, as per the state government’s press communique.

The district coordination meeting was held after more than one-and-a-half years, with the meetings suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.