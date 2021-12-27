Taj Hotel at Statue of Unity among 16 Vibrant Gujarat MoUs signed: Govt

A total of 16 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were signed at Gandhinagar Monday in the run-up to the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit. The MoUs include an agreement by Taj Group of Hotels to build a new hotel at the Statue of Unity (SoU) in Kevadiya.

“This project will generate immense employment opportunities for the tribal youth of Narmada. Besides, prospects for self-employment will also be created through various cottage and handicraft industries,” the government said in an official release here. Ramada Encore and The Fern already operate hotels at SoU.

The MoUs signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel included a 70-megawatt hybrid renewable energy park, pesticides formulation plant, specialty chemicals, manufacturing of radar, radar equipment, thermal camera and accessories for the defence sector. Agreements for installation of patented devices for controlling air pollution and deactivation of virus/bacteria, waste-to-energy and waste-to-oil plants, as well as patented equipment production for controlling air pollution, were also signed.

With the agreements signed Monday, the number of MoUs signed before the Vibrant Gujarat summit has reached 96. The summit is scheduled to be held on January 10-12, 2022.