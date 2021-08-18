Gujarat tailors community should unite to have their voices heard, says Union minister Darshana Jardosh

Union Minister of state for Textiles and Railways and BJP MP from Surat Darshana Jardosh on Tuesday said that the community of tailors (darji) across Gujarat should get united to have their voices heard. The union minister was leading Jan Ashirvad Yatra which passed through Bharuch, Navsari and Valsad districts before it culminated in Surat on its third day.

At Balvada village in Navsari district, state BJP president C R Paatil with other party leaders welcomed her.

Jardosh said in Navsari, “I am born into Anavil Brahmin family, and our family business was of photography, I got married to a person from Darji (tailor) community. Like there are many groups in Patel community, the Darji community in South Gujarat and Palanpur side and other parts of the state are scattered in different groups. They should get united so that their voices will be listened to and by remaining united the community will progress. In 2008, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was then Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had included Darji community in the OBC category.

“He (Modi) also comes from the OBC community and more importance is given to the people from OBC community. In the reshuffle of the ministry, representatives from Patidar, tribal, and Dalit communities have also been given places. The newly expanded ministry is like a bouquet of different communities.”

When the rally reached B R Farm in Navsari town, Jardosh said, “Since 2009, me and C R Paatil, had raised different issues related to south Gujarat in the Parliament. We were all disturbed when the Opposition leaders misbehaved as the names of the new ministers were being announced. Opposition leaders climbed onto chairs and tables and spread disturbances. Parliament is like a temple…They have polluted Parliament, and it should be cleaned through the water of Tapi and Narmada.”

Paatil said that induction of Jardosh into the Cabinet after the recent reshuffle has ensured a representation from South Gujarat.

“Days have gone when injustice was done towards South Gujarat. Now we got a representative in the form of Darshana Jordosh. Mostly women are happy as a woman leader had been made union minister.”

“We have requested Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, to develop the platforms of Delhi railway station, as it is difficult to unload the chickoos sent through train to Delhi, from Navsari as the vehicles cannot reach near the platform. We have also requested that more trains stoppage should be given to Navsari Railway station as people can visit Dandi village for its historical importance,” he said adding that with Jardosh being made the union minister, the requests will be fulfilled soon.

Later in the afternoon, the Jan Ashirwad Yatra reached Kamrej from where it entered Surat city. The yatra passed through Patidar-dominated areas like Sarthana, Kapodara, Varachha, where people from the community welcomed the union minister.

Diamond traders, manufacturers, and representatives of the textile industry attended the event. The union minister also went to Mota Mandir at Bhagatalo and took blessing from Thakorji The rally culminated at Lord Ganesh Temple in Palanpur Patia area Tuesday evening.