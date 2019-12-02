‘Tackling rising crimes against women should be top priority of Gujarat police’: Women cell ADGP

Members of Vadodara Congress protest against the Navlakhi gang rape incident on Sunday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Members of Vadodara Congress protest against the Navlakhi gang rape incident on Sunday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

In the wake of the horrific gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad and rising cases of sexual violence against women in Gujarat, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) CID Crime (Women Cell), Anil Pratham, Sunday took to the social media to share his anguish and said that a lot is still to be done by Gujarat Police in order to bridge gaps with citizens.

“Today, I read three newspapers in the morning. All over India, we have news of rape. Gujarat reported three rapes in last 48 hours. I am shocked and thought it’s my moral and constitutional duty to share my unhappiness over the subject of women empowerment as I am holding charge of ADGP Women Cell since 2012. Gujarat government has following initiatives and schemes for women protection 1. 181 Women Helpline 2. Mahila Suraksha 3. Friends for Women and Child 4. Investigative units for crime against women, 6. Gender resource centre, 7. Suraksha Setu, 8. Coordination with NGOs, 9. Good and Bad Touch and 10. Police station based support centres (sic),” Pratham posted on his Facebook account on Sunday. ADGP Pratham further criticised the officials of Gujarat Police saying that tackling crime against women should be their top priority.

“Is women empowerment in their top priority? Is above (mentioned schemes) not enough for Commissioner of Police and Superintendent of Police in cities and districts? Why police failed to bridge gap with citizens by not effectively using above schemes. It is true through out the country as central and state government has pumped in huge money for various schemes (sic),” he further said.

An IPS officer of 1989 batch, Pratham received police medal in 2012 and President’s Medal last Thursday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pratham said that he believed that the schemes and initiatives run by the Gujarat government towards women empowerment have not been used judiciously.

“There are schemes such as 181 women helpline number that is active in every district, taluka and ward level in Gujarat. Similarly, Suraksha Setu scheme is active in each district. The funds in these schemes can be put to use for the welfare of the public. Similarly, investigative units for crime against women is a scheme under which police officers are trained how to tackle gender violence cases with sensitivity. These schemes and initiatives can be used to map secluded areas or hot spot crime areas in a city and ensure that there is proper patrolling and people who can respond in emergency are in regular touch. Similarly, friends However, I believe that such schemes are not judiciously used, in my opinion (sic),” he said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App