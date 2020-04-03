Tablighi Jamaat members in Gujarat rises to 103, two positive

The police on Friday identified 19 more people in Ahmedabad, who had attended the congregation in New Delhi earlier this March. (Representational Image) The police on Friday identified 19 more people in Ahmedabad, who had attended the congregation in New Delhi earlier this March. (Representational Image)

Nineteen more Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the gathering at Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin were traced from Gujarat on Friday, taking the total number of people who attended the congregation earlier this March to 103 in the state.

According to police, out of the 103 workers of Tablighi Jamaat identified in Gujarat till now, two have tested positive for COVID-19 — one in Ahmedabad who is a native of Muzaffarnagar in UP, and the second person was a 70-year-old man from Bhavnagar, who died on March 26, almost 15 days after he returned from Delhi.

“The total number of persons who had gone to Nizamuddin in Delhi have risen to 103 on Friday from yesterday’s figure of 84. All 19 identified today are residents of Ahmedabad and they live in different areas. The process of their medical check up and home quarantine has also started. We are further investigating the case,” said Shivanand Jha, Director General of Police, Gujarat.

According to police, out of 103 people, 57 are from Ahmedabad, 20 from Bhavnagar, 12 from Mehsana, 8 from Surat, 4 from Botad and two from Navsari.

