System still male-dominated, great deal of misogyny: Former Ireland president Mary Robinson

DURING A discussion on Friday after a special screening of ‘Mrs Robinson’, a documentary on Ireland’s first woman president Mary Robinson, the former leader who has been a climate justice advocate, and also served as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), blamed “misogyny” and a “male-dominated system” for fewer women taking up leadership roles.

Robinson, who won the presidential elections in Ireland in 1990 to become its first woman president, and resigned from the post three months before her term ended to take up the role as UNHCHR in 1997 was speaking at a panel discussion that followed the screening of the feature-length documentary on her life, at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA).

The screening was organised by the Embassy and Consulate General of Ireland in honour of St Brigid’s Day, Ireland’s first female patron saint, in collaboration with AMA.

To a question on why there were fewer women as heads of state, Robinson said, “What we need in the world is not gender equality but parity. If 50 per cent of the countries in the world were led by women, wouldn’t it be a better, safer world?… If you got balanced governments, balanced parliaments that reflect much better, that’s why we work so hard to promote women’s leadership.”

Robinson stated that the “system is still very male-dominated, there is a great deal of misogyny. All my women friends in politics are suffering from horrible misogyny on social media…”. As per the UN website, there are only 19 countries that have women as heads of state.

The film, directed by Aoife Kelleher, traces Robinson’s journey from her childhood as Mary Bourke, growing up with four brothers in conservative Ireland, studying law at Harvard University where she witnesses protests against the Vietnam war, her marriage with fellow lawyer Nicholas Robinson aka Nick, who would go on to become her “rock” and her Presidential election where she wins on the strength of women’s votes. It also shows her getting emotional several times, one particularly about a scene during her visit to Somalia, the first for an Irish President. “I felt ashamed that I was responding to the camera when I was holding the baby,” Robinson says in the film about the scene where she is meeting famine-struck children.

Robinson, who visited the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on October 2 in 1995 during her presidency when she was meeting the late Elaben Bhatt at the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), recalled how she felt guilty that she was “far, far away” on her daughter’s birthday and realised she shared it with Gandhiji. Robinson was in Ahmedabad this week with her 20-year-old granddaughter Amy, during which she visited SEWA centres with director Reema Nanavaty.

Speaking on how the youths look at the climate crisis, Executive Producer of the film Pat Mitchell and former CEO of Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) said she met lots of young people who had “found a sense of purpose and focus”.

Giving a piece of advice to the youth, Robinson said: “Turn off your phone, take time for relationships, take time to think, take time to almost have nothing to do and then you find that you find yourself.”

At the screening were Ambassador of Ireland to India Kevin Kelly who has also worked with Robinson, Patrick Duffy, Consul General of Ireland, Mumbai, and officials of the AMA, including vice president Mohal Sarabhai and honorary secretary Gopi Trivedi.