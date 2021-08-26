Symposium deliberates on roadmap ahead, ‘No intention to change J&K demography’

A oneday symposium was held in Ahmedabad by the Gujarat chapter of Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre, a New Delhi-based think tank, to discuss the roadmap ahead for Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of two years of abrogation of article 370.

Industrialists, scholars and activists were invited to the symposium, “Two Years of Abrogation of Temporary Article 370 : A Transformation in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”, organised at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University in Ahmedabad.

Ashutosh Bhatnagar, director of Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre, told The Indian Express, “There is no intention to change the demography… The investment that is being brought by the industry will not only benefit the locals but also stakeholders.”

“There has been a collective investment of over Rs 22,000 crore in J&K from the industry, which is not just aimed at integration but also betterment of health sector, education and employment… We wish that a relationship be developed and a dialogue set between the rest of India and Jammu and Kashmir so that the region can be ushered into the mainstream,” he added.