Sword attack in Sabarmati area: woman killed, daughter injured

A 60-year-old woman was killed and her 40-year-old daughter was injured after a man attacked them with sword in a residential pocket in the Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9 pm at Jagannathni Chaali where the victim Inder Kaur (60) died and her daughter Kirtan Kaur received grievous injuries after Roop Singh, the accused, attacked them. The accused is a distant relative of the victims and had attacked the duo after he was scolded by Kirtan for entering their house without permission two days ago.

“On Saturday night, I arrived from Panchmahal to my house in Ahmedabad after the wedding function of my son, and I found Roop Singh sitting in my house. When I asked him the reason, he told me that he wanted to cook mutton in my kitchen. I warned him not to enter my house when I am gone. On Sunday night, there was a wedding function of my son and around 9 pm, after the guests left, I had gone to throw the remaining food in the dustbin when Roop Singh came with a sword and hit me on my hands and legs for reprimanding him the other day. My mother Inder Kaur stepped out of the house to save me. The accused pushed her with all his strength. She hit her head and fell on the ground and became unconscious,” said Kirtan Kaur in her police complaint.

According to police, the victim was rushed to Civil Hospital where she was declared brought dead. Roop Singh was booked under IPC 302 for murder and 324 for causing grievous hurt. The accused is absconding, police said.