Swine flu in Gujarat: Three more die, 14 deaths this month

Two persons in Ahmedabad and one in Banaskantha succumbed to swine flu on Friday.

Apart from these, the state Health and Family Welfare Department reported 37 cases of swine flu in a single day.

A total of 14 deaths have been reported from the state since January 1 till Friday, of which Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) recorded four deaths each.

State health officials have attributed this sudden rise in the cases to the cold weather.

“We are seeing a rise in the number of cases this month but it is a phenomenon being reported in other states as well, like Rajasthan. There is a certain level of peaking around August (monsoon) and in winter months, especially January, aided by the cold and cloudy weather which often leads to the manifestation of this (H1N1) virus,” Health Commissioner Dr Jayanti Ravi.

According to official data, Ahmedabad and Rajkot have been reporting high incidence of the flu.

As many as 17 cases were reported in AMC area, two in RMC area and one each in Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Surat and Gandhinagar, on Friday itself.

“A total of 84 cases have been reported in AMC from January 1 to 24,” said Dr Bhavin Solanki, medical officer of health in-charge AMC.

Another 28 cases were reported from RMC this month. From a total 14 persons hospitalised in the RMC area, three are currently on ventilators.