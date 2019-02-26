Gujarat: Two more die of swine flu, toll rises to 24

Two more swine flu deaths were reported in the city on Monday, taking the total death toll to 24 from the beginning of the year.

A 35-year-old woman, resident of Tandalja area here, and a 75-year-old man, a resident of Nizampura area here, succumbed to the H1N1 virus on Monday.

Both the patients were admitted to state-run hospitals. According to officials of the health department, of the 18 samples collected on Monday, six new cases tested positive of which five are from the Vadodara city limits while one case was reported from Bharuch.

The total number of positive cases have touched 356 of which 238 cases have been cured while 94 others are undergoing treatment.