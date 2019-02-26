Toggle Menu
Gujarat: Two more die of swine flu, toll rises to 24https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/swine-flu-gujarat-vadodara-h1n1-virus-5600592/

Gujarat: Two more die of swine flu, toll rises to 24

According to officials of the health department, of the 18 samples collected on Monday, six new cases tested positive of which five are from the Vadodara city limits while one case was reported from Bharuch.

Both the patients were admitted to state-run hospitals. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Two more swine flu deaths were reported in the city on Monday, taking the total death toll to 24 from the beginning of the year.

A 35-year-old woman, resident of Tandalja area here, and a 75-year-old man, a resident of Nizampura area here, succumbed to the H1N1 virus on Monday.

Both the patients were admitted to state-run hospitals. According to officials of the health department, of the 18 samples collected on Monday, six new cases tested positive of which five are from the Vadodara city limits while one case was reported from Bharuch.

The total number of positive cases have touched 356 of which 238 cases have been cured while 94 others are undergoing treatment.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kamal Cup: At BJP sports meet, Jitu Vaghani plays politics, slams Congress
2 Gujarat government helps SC/ST entrepreneurs with access and awareness
3 Over 42 lakh farmers in state to benefit from monthly cash scheme: Gujarat govt