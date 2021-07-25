Sweety Patel murder case: Gujarat Police inspector, Congress leader arrested

A day after Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) booked police inspector Ajay Desai and Congress leader Kiritsinh Jadeja for allegedly murdering and disposing of the body of the former’s partner in Karjan area of Vadodara rural, the accused duo was officially arrested on Sunday.

According to the DCB, PI Ajay Desai, who was heading the special operations group (SOG) of Vadodara Rural Police, smothered 37-year-old Sweety Patel to death, while their two-year-old son was sleeping next to her on June 5 night.

Desai then wrapped Sweety’s body in a quilt, loaded it on to the boot of his commando jeep before calling up her brother to come over and take care of their son saying Sweety had “gone missing”. After Sweety’s brother arrived, Desai drove the jeep to an under-construction structure co-owned by Congress leader Kiritsinh Jadeja in Atalia village of Bharuch district and consigned the body to flames. He then returned to Vadodara to be with his legal wife, while also trying to search for a “missing Sweety”.

Jadeja was a Congress candidate from Karjan Assembly constituency in the bypolls in November 2020. According to police, Jadeja did not accompany Desai to Atalia but he was allegedly aware that Desai had murdered Sweety and offered his land to dispose of her body.

Vadodara police had launched a massive search for the missing woman, however, later the case was given to Ahmedabad DCB and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

An official of Ahmedabad DCB told The Indian Express, “Both the accused Ajay Desai and Kiritsinh Jadeja have been officially arrested today. They will be produced in court tomorrow.”

Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia spoke to reporters in Vadodara on Sunday stating that police will ensure the strictest punishment to PI Desai to set an example.

“The offence has been detected and the Ahmedabad DCB and Gujarat ATS have done good job in the case. The Vadodara police was also on the correct path in its investigation… We have got the confession of the accused. The process of DNA testing is on and efforts are being made to present a strong case in court. Being a police officer, his (accused PI) job was to protect the public… The job to give punishment is of the court but we will make sure to give major evidences in order to build a strong case and get him the strictest punishment,” said Bhatia.