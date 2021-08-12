Sweety Patel murder case: Accused PI’s polygraph test came positive, says DBC

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Wednesday claimed that polygraph test and suspect detection system (SDS) test results of police inspector Ajay Desai, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in patrner Sweety Patel, came positive.

“The test results of polygraph and suspect detection system (SDS) test for the main accused Ajay Desai has come positive supporting the incident of murder occurred on June 5 midnight,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad DCB.

Ahmedabad DCB has also claimed that they have found at least 43 kinds of ashes of different body parts allegedly belonging to Patel from the site where her body was allegedly burnt by Desai. The body parts have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further tests.

According to police, on June 5 12:30 am, PI Ajay Desai, who was heading the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Vadodara Rural Police, allegedly smothered his live-in partner 37-year-old Sweety Patel to death at his residence in Karjan of Vadodara district.

Desai then waited till dawn, packed Patel’s body in a quilt and loaded it in the boot of his commando jeep vehicle. Desai then drove towards Atalia village in Bharuch district and burnt the body of Patel near a closed hotel of his friend Kiritsinh Jadeja, an accomplice in the murder. Desai had then claimed that Patel went missing on her own and on June 11, Patel’s father filed a missing persons complaint at Karjan police station. Meanwhile, the probe of finding Patel was handed over to Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad DCB by state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadjea. On July 24, 49 days after Patel went missing, police had arrested Desai and his accomplice Kiritsinh Jadeja for the murder.

Desai was living with his partner Sweety Patel and their two year old son at his Karjan residence. The duo had been living together since 2016 however in 2017, Desai had gotten legally married to another Ahmedabad based woman with whom he has a three year old daughter.

Recently, his legal wife had moved to Vadodara which created a rift between Desai and Patel as the latter wanted her partner to divorce his wife. According to police, Desai took the extreme step as he was unable to “handle the social pressure.”