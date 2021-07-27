Sweety Patel murder case: 10 days remand for Gujarat cop, Congress leader

A local court in Vadodara on Monday remanded Police Inspector Ajay Desai and co-accused Kiritsinh Jadeja to ten days in police custody in the alleged murder case of Sweety Patel, Desai’s live-in partner.

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) in its remand application before the court had sought 14 days maximum remand on the grounds that an investigation was needed to find out who else was involved in assisting Desai as well as to ascertain if Patel was possibly pregnant when she was killed.

In its remand application before the court, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch has said that Desai had planned to kill Patel in advance and it was not a crime in a moment of heat. Desai had also “meticulously planned” to dispose of the body by involving his confidant, Congress leader Jadeja, telling him that he had “to kill a sister of his, who had fallen pregnant from an affair and damaged the honour of the family”.

The police has told the court that since Desai had spoken to Jadeja about honour killing, and given the emergence of details that Desai was not able to handle the pressure of the relationship he shared with Patel once his legal wife moved to Vadodara, it was imperative to examine if Patel was actually pregnant when he decided to kill her. The couple has a two-year-old son from the relationship.

The remand application also seeks custody on the grounds that an investigation is pending into the bloodstains found in the common sink of the house, which is under analysis with the Forensic laboratory.

The police said, “The accused has said that he smothered the deceased while she was asleep but the presence of bloodstains in the sink and tiles of the wash, suggests that the killing could have occurred in a different manner. It is important to ascertain if the bloodstains match with that of the deceased.” A police official told this newspaper that although Desai has claimed that he had carried Patel’s body, wrapped in a quilt, the possibility that he dismembered her body, thus leaving bloodstains, could not be ruled out and needed to be probed.

The police have also said that Desai, who ferried Patel’s body to the under-construction building owned by Jadeja in Atalia village in Bharuch district could not have moved the wooden logs to light the pyre all alone and it is important to probe who provided the wooden logs to him to dispose of Patel’s body by consigning it to flames.

The court, while considering the arguments, remanded both accused to ten days in the custody of the Ahmedabad DCB. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections for murder (302), disappearance of evidence (204), and crime in presence of abettor (114). Patel and Desai were in a live-in relationship since 2016 after dissolving their previous marriages. In 2017, however, Desai legally married another woman and thus the contention between Patel and Desai began about the status of their relationship, police have said.