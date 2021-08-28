‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ Victory Flame arrives in Vadodara

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ Victory Flame, commemorating 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, arrived in Vadodara on Friday.

The Vadodara Military Station received the flame, which was lit up at the National Memorial on December 16, 2020, as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebration. The event in Vadodara also saw felicitation of war veterans and will include a run on Saturday morning, following which the Victory Flame will be taken to the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Narmada District on Sunday.

The reception ceremony of the Victory Flame began in Vadodara’s Harni area, from where the Army brought it in an open jeep to the Makarpura military station, where senior serving officers and jawans as well as war veterans paid tribute to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces that fought the 1971 war. The Victory Flame, which was stationed in Ahmedabad for six days prior to arriving in Vadodara, was ceremoniously installed at the War Memorial of the Samba Regiment at the Lancer Lines in the city.

Air Defence warriors of the Samba Regiment were attacked by enemy aircraft on December 7, 1971 and brought down 11. The unit was awarded the Samba Honour Title for its brave act of inflicting heavy damage to the enemy. Lance Havildar Bahadur and Gunner Bhadreshwar Pathak were posthumously awarded the Veer Chakras for their valiant sacrifice.

Senior officers of the Military Station in Vadodara laid wreaths during Friday’s ceremony.