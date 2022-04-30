Swaminarayan sect conflict: Seer’s death has created ‘atmosphere of fear’, HC told

The mysterious death of a seer, Gunatit Swami, belonging to the Akshar Purshottam Swami Temple in Sokhda in Vadodara (Haridham) Thursday, has created a fresh controversy in wake of the ongoing dispute between two groups of the sect.

While the Vadodara district police have registered a case of accidental death, the advocate appearing for one of the two factions told the Gujarat High Court on Friday that the death had created “an atmosphere of fear” among the seers, who had chosen to break away from the main premises.

Gunatit Swami’s body was discovered on Thursday morning in his room in the Sokhda premises of the trust, where he has been a seer for over 30 years, sources said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police SK Vala, it was a priest living in the adjoining room, who felt something amiss when Gunatit Swami did not respond as usual to calls on Thursday morning.

DySP Vala said, “We have registered a case of accidental death and begun a probe. The cause of death will be known only once the viscera report is received…”

According to police officials, the death allegedly occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Gunatit swami’s body was brought to SSG hospital for a panel post-mortem on Thursday, even as several followers of both groups gathered.

Gunanit Swami’s last rites were held as per the customary tradition of the sect, where the body of the deceased saint is placed in a palanquin in a sitting position and taken for cremation.

On Friday, advocate Chitrajeet Upadhyaya, who is representing the Prabodh Swami group in the habeas corpus petition filed before the Gujarat High Court cited “an atmosphere of threat” during the hearing in the HC.

Upadhyaya told this newspaper, “As per the initial directive of the court, the two parties were advised to choose a retired judge to mediate in the issue (by April 28)… However, the counsel appearing for the other party (Premswaroop Swami group) informed the court that they were not keen on arbitration… They have said that they need time to discuss the possibilities of mediation. So, I also brought to the notice of the court Thursday’s incident of Gunatit Swami’s death and said that it has created a fear among all seers.”

Hundreds of seers belonging to the Prabodh Swami group had decided to leave the Sokhda premises on April 21, following the HC directive to shift the male seers and devotees to the premises of the trust in Bakrol near Anand, and the female devotees and seers to Nirnaynagar Sant Niwas in Ahmedabad.

The court has also directed Premswaroop Swami, JM Dave, and Tyagvallabh Swami to refrain from trying to visit the two premises or establishing contact with the seers and devotees evacuated from Sokhda. The order had come after the habeas corpus petition in the HC contended that hundreds of seers following Prabodh Swami were being held hostage in Sokhda by the rival group.

Upadhayaya added, “I made a statement before the court on Friday that in order for mediation, an atmosphere of trust is essential. Nobody is feeling safe in the current situation…”

The conflict for control over the administration began following the demise of Hariprasad Swami in July, 2021 when speculations on his successor gained momentum.

The followers of Hariprasad Swami’s close aides Premswaroop Swami and Prabodh Swami have been at loggerheads for several months with cases of assault being reported from the campus between the warring groups.