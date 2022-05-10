Swaminarayan conflict: Warring groups agree to attempt compromise; to meet on May 12

The two warring factions of the Akshar Purushottam Swami Temple at Sokhda in Vadodara Monday held a preliminary meeting ahead of the arbitration in presence of retired Bombay High Court Chief Justice MS Shah. The two groups agreed in-principle to attempt to arrive at a compromise.

The meeting, held at the Mediation Centre of the Gujarat High Court, was attended by Prabodh Swami and Premswaroop Swami—the two leaders of the conflicting groups—in the presence of their advocates.

The contention for the Presidentship of the trust began following the death of their first guru Hariprasad Swami in July 2021.

The two parties had agreed that they were willing to “carry forward a compromise in an attempt to end the conflict”, said advocate Chitrajeet Upadhyaya, representing the Prabodh Swami group. “We (Prabodh Swami group) have handed over a proposal to them (Premswaroop Swami group) in order to work out the compromise… They have told us they will revert with their own conditions, when we meet on May 12 before the arbitrator, Justice MS Shah,” Upadhyaya said.

According to him, the Prabodh Swami group, which exited the Sokhada premises on April 21 following an HC direction in a habeas corpus petition filed by Hariprasad Swami’s personal secretary, Pavitra Jani, has sought a “joint functioning” of the trust as was the original declaration from the board of trustees following the demise of Hariprasad Swami. The plea had sought the release of the seers allegedly held hostage by the rival group.

On April 21, the HC had also directed Premswaroop Swami, JM Dave, and Tyagvallabh Swami to refrain from trying to visit the two premises or establishing contact with the saints and devotees evacuated from Sokhda. The followers of Premswaroop Swami and Prabodh Swami have been at loggerheads for several months with cases of assault being reported from the campus between the two groups.