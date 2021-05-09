Swami Adhyatmananda succumbs to Covid; PM, CM condole death

Shah tweeted, “Swamiji has always been serving for the upliftment of every society through yoga, spiritual as well as various social activities…”

Swami Adhyatmananda Maharaj (76) of Sivananda Ashram in Ahmedabad passed away Saturday after a brief battle with Covid-19. A yogacharya, Swami Adhyatmananda conducted hundreds of yoga shibirs and was the head of Sivananda Ashram and Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Divya Jivan Sangh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani condoled his demise.

PM tweeted and stated that Yogaguru Swami Adhyatmanandaji apart from teaching yoga, used to explain deep spiritual subjects in a simple manner.

Shah tweeted, “Swamiji has always been serving for the upliftment of every society through yoga, spiritual as well as various social activities…”

“Swamiji was recuperating from Covid and was advised by his doctors to stay back in the hospital. This morning he suffered a cardiac arrest… He was not just a yoga guru , but a linguistic who knew 16 languages,” said Mukesh Patel, an admirer and a friend of Swamiji. CM Vijay Rupani also tweeted stating that the spiritual world and yoga has suffered a huge loss due to Swamiji’s demise.