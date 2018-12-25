Swachh Survekshan 2018: Delhi team surveys 40 places in Surat for ODF+

A team of the Quality Council of India visited Surat last week to conduct surprise checks at 40 locations in the city under the Swachh Survekshan, 2018. The checks were conducted for the Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF+) segment, a parameter for cleanliest cities 2018.

The Surat Municipal Corporation has also applied for the Five-star cities ratings for which the survey will be conducted in January.

The ODF+ and star cities ratings for the cleanliest cities have been included for the first time in the Swachh Survekshan by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

For the survey, Surat was divided into four zones.

The team visited 40 locations including slums, public places (railway stations, ST bus depo, etc), markets (vegetable markets, and other markets including gardens, etc), commercial places, malls etc.

The officials, other than acquiring information from SMC health department officials, took photographs and videos of the reviews of the public and uploaded them on their server.

“For ODF plus, the criteria is 10 best toilets which have all the facilities and conditions of other pay and use toilets like environment, cleanliness, water supply system, etc. If we get entitled for this category, SMC will be marked out of 100,” Deputy Commissioner for health and hospital with SMC Dr Ashish Naik said.

As per sources, the civic body made 162 public use toilets out of 40 pay and use toilets were made in slums pockets which were found lacking them.

Naik said that SMC made 10 best toilets in seven zones of the city, whose operation and maintenance is overseen by private contractors.

“We have been doing well in the ODF plus segment and we are regularly monitoring it. We are hopeful that we would get maximum marks, as people’s feedback has been excellent. The marks of ODF plus survey will come to us in next couple of days,” Naik said.

“We have also applied for five star cities rating survey which is also a new concept under Swachh Survekshan 2018. We will be marked out of 100 under the Five star cities survey. For this, officials will check door-to-door collection, segregation at source, sweeping of public and commercial places, waste storage bins, litter bins and material recovery facilities. This survey would be conducted in the first week of January. Spot fines for littering and enforcement of plastic ban, Bulk Waste Generators compliance, Scientific Waste processing, Scientific land filling and waste management, Citizen Grievance Redressal and feedback system, Eradication of Crude dumping of garbage and Cleaning of storm drains and surface of water bodies. We are qualified with all these parameters,” he added.

Under ODF +, there should be 10 percent of best toilets which will be marked on various parameters including cleanliness and infrastructure. There is a separate set of parameters for other toilets as well.

Surat was ranked on the 14th position in 2017 cleanliest cities list, 4th position in 2016 and 6th position in 2015.