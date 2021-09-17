SVPI Airport runway to remain shut for 9 hours daily from Jan-May 2022

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport Ahmedabad managed by Adani has proposed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to shut its runway for nine hours daily from January 3 2022 to May 2022 for overlaying and maintenance work.

According to officials at the SVPI, initially, the proposal for maintenance work of the runway was to commence from November 10 this year however it was shifted to next year after keeping into consideration the upcoming festive season.

“The runway maintenance and closure were initially proposed from 10th November 2021 to 31st May 2022, however owing to the onset of the festive season and feedback from the industry fraternity we are evaluating the condition and reducing the closure period to make the airport available for our passengers,” said a spokesperson for SVPI Airport Ahmedabad.

“Accordingly, we have already applied to DGCA for a revised schedule from January 3, 2022 till May 2022 from 9 am to 6 pm except on public holidays and Sundays. This is to ensure reduced passenger inconvenience and a seamless service experience during this period,” the spokesperson added.

“The work will focus on Run-way Overlaying, Runway Strip Grading and Slope assessment, Runway End Safety Area (RESA) Grading and Slope assessment, along with Stormwater drain construction and Reinstallation of Signages on maneuvering area. ,” the spokesperson further said.