SVPI airport fully functional after recarpeting work

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad managed by the Adani Group has completed the recarpeting work of its 3.5-kilometre-long runway thereby making the airport fully functional again.

From January 17 this year, the Ahmedabad airport has been shut for flights from 9 am to 6 pm every day due to the recarpeting work of its runway. As per norms of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), all flights have been asked to operate daily within the 15 hours time span from 6 pm to 9 am.

According to the Adani group, post Covid-19 pandemic, the SVPI airport handled 200 flights every day which was reduced to 160 flights during the recarpeting work schedule. The group further claimed that the recarpeting work was completed in 75 days compared to the set target of 90 days.

“The SVPI airport’s project team completed the work in just 75 days. The project entailed the support of 1 Mn safe manhours and 600 individuals featuring staff and workmen along with over 200 sophisticated pieces of equipment,” read a statement from Adani Group.